Milwaukee striking UAW workers see support from neighbors

Milwaukee striking UAW workers said they'd be out on the picket line for 12 hours a day, five days a week until an agreement is reached. On Monday, Sept. 25, neighbors spoke out in support of the striking workers.

The UAW Local 75 workers are striking at the Milwaukee Parts Distribution Center near Clement and Euclid. On Monday, it was loud, with honking and chanting on the street all day, but people in the neighborhood said they didn't mind.

"It’s necessary, without a doubt," said Delmer Guard, neighbor.

Guard lives in the neighborhood where UAW workers are striking for higher wages. The strike began on Sept. 15, when the union was unable to reach a deal with the three automakers.

"You have to take whatever opportunities that you get and capitalize on those opportunities," said Guard. "If it’s necessary to fight for an opportunity, then let’s fight for it."

He wasn't the only one in the community cheering them on.

"I am not a UAW worker, but I have children, and I want them to grow up in a country where there’s economic fairness, and that starts right here," said Tim Buban.

Buban said this isn’t just about autoworkers.

"The public understands that what affects these strikers is going to affect every person in this country who punches a time clock," said Buban. "This fight is for everybody."

At the helm of that fight is the local UAW Vice President, Doug Frump.

"We’re only looking for a fair contract," said Frump. "We’re not gouging. Some of the demands people don’t agree with, whatever. The 40% pay increase isn’t that much when it’s over four years."

The companies have offered a little over half of that, but for these workers, that’s not enough.

"A billion-dollar company making nothing but profits, it’s time for some of it to trickle down and trickle down to the people who make the products and make the money for the company," said Frump.

In a statement to FOX6 News, Stellantis said they question whether the union's leadership has ever had an interest in reaching an agreement in a timely manner.

The striking workers said if the executives bargain with them in good faith, they’d be happy to go back to work.