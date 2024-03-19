Milwaukee street renamed; honors Alderman Witkowski, years of service

article

The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved on Tuesday, March 19 a resolution to provide an honorary designation for the section of W. Norwich Street from S. 6th Street to S. 5th Place within the 13th Aldermanic District in recognition of former 13th District Alderman Terry Witkowski.

A news release says about five years after winning election in 2003, Alderman Witkowski passed a resolution officially designating Milwaukee’s 13th Aldermanic District as the City’s Garden District. The designation was in recognition of the district’s rich gardening tradition and the many active gardeners residing in the district.

In addition, Alderman Witkowski, alongside a dedicated group of 13th District residents and volunteers, worked to transform a plot of vacant land near S. 6th Street and W. Howard Avenue into a thriving community garden and green technology space that city and district residents continue to enjoy and improve to this day.

In February 2024, Alderman Scott Spiker sponsored the resolution (Council File #231698) calling for the honorary designation of Norwich Street in between 6th Street and 5th Place to recognize his predecessor (Mr. Witkowski).