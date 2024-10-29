Milwaukee street racing hit-and-run; Bay View bartender continues healing

The Brief Slowly but surely, loved ones say Cara Corder is on the mend after she was struck by suspected street racers over the weekend. The 33-year-old beloved Bay View bartender was critically injured in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning. Officers say they found one of the cars involved, but the drivers are still on the run. A GoFundMe has been set up.



Slowly but surely, loved ones say Cara Corder is on the mend after she was struck by suspected street racers over the weekend.

The 33-year-old beloved Bay View bartender was critically injured in a hit-and-run. Investigators say two cars were street racing early Saturday morning near Kinnickinnic and Rusk when Corder was crossing the street.

Multiple surveillance cameras appear to catch the vehicles leaving the scene in both lanes of traffic.

Officers say they found one of the cars involved, but the drivers are still on the run.

Asher Gray

Asher Gray is a longtime friend. He started a GoFundMe to assist with her recovery.

"We’re hopeful she kind of survived the worst of it to be able to make a full recovery," Gray said. "You hit a person and just drive off. I mean it's unconscionable."

Police have also now confirmed that before the two cars came speeding down the road, one of the cars was stolen just moments before the crash.

"It makes me really sad for the community," Gray said. "I think Milwaukeeans are better than that. It just shows the disregard for human life."

"It seems every day we are getting signs," Gray said. "The doctors are saying it was incredible she was moving that broken arm right after she came into the hospital."

He said Corder also has a brain injury and any donations will help.

"We’re around $88,000, which is incredible," he said. "It just goes to show how amazing of a person she is and how many lives she has touched.

Among the donors was rock star Jack White of the White Stripes, giving $15,000. The musician is friends with Corder’s boss.

The support has been overwhelming for her family.

"Her mom every single day is saying, ‘I’m about to cry, this is so amazing,'" Gray said.