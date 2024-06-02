Milwaukee street projects, local impact

Summer in Milwaukee means orange is taking over the sky and the streets.

Starting Monday, June 3, these will take over some streets on the east side for a high impact paving project.

If you live on the east side, there are 3 streets set to get new pavement this week. Those three streets are Cambridge, Belleview and Frederick with construction set to be done in 2 to 3 days.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crews will be removing existing pavement, and resurfacing the road with asphalt.

Dpw says those locations will be closed to traffic from 7 am to 5 pm...Which includes street parking.

If you live there, you might not have access to your driveway.

For Beatriz Grimaldo, that means paying to park somewhere else.

"Hopefully it gets done quick because that’s an extra cost I don’t have right now," Grrimaldo said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

It's an inconvenience for many, but some say the short-term disruption is worth the long-term fix.

"I’d rather have it fixed, so it’s okay," Zoe Klemowitz said.

DPW said the roads will reopen each day when work is done.