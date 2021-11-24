Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee street lighting improvements; $10M in ARPA funds being used

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:58PM
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

News conf. on street lighting improvements in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Alderman Scott Spiker talk about street lighting improvements that are part of the city’s plan for American Rescue Plan Act expenditures.

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee maintains and operates approximately 79,000 street and alley lights right now.  But approximately one-third of that street lighting system has outdated circuitry -- which means it is less reliable and could leave many neighborhoods dark. That is about to change, officials say. 

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Alderman Scott Spiker announced on Wednesday, Nov. 24 that approximately $10 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be spent to modernize 13 of the most troublesome street lighting circuits. 

"City street lights, through age and design, are vulnerable to outages. I think we all recognize that," Barrett said. "The work ahead will make lighting more reliable and efficient."

"With this $10 million, we can get at the worst of the worst of our street lighting circuits," said Alderman Scott Spiker. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

DPW Commissioner Jeff Polenske said the ARPA money will accelerate the effort to replace these aging circuits – and during this upgrade, the city will also be upgrading high-pressure sodium lamp street lights to LED lamp streetlights.

"The LEDs are more efficient. They use 70% less power than the HPS lamps -- and when the circuitry and LED upgrades are completed, the estimated energy savings throughout the city could be in the range of $3 million annually," Polenske said.

Pray for Waukesha on Thanksgiving Day at 4:39 p.m.
article

Pray for Waukesha on Thanksgiving Day at 4:39 p.m.

Bell Ambulance is encouraging everyone on Thanksgiving Day to take a moment at 4:39 p.m. to reflect and pray for those suffering following the Waukesha Christmas parade crash.

Snowy owls return to southeast Wisconsin
article

Snowy owls return to southeast Wisconsin

One of Wisconsin's most elusive and uncommon visitors has returned for winter -- with numerous sightings across the greater Milwaukee area.

Milwaukee inmate missing, walked away from work release
article

Milwaukee inmate missing, walked away from work release

A search is underway for Demetrius Hooks, an inmate at Felmers Chaney Correctional Institution in Milwaukee.