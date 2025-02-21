Milwaukee street light upgrades; conversion to LED happening by 2026

The Brief Many Milwaukee neighborhoods are getting street light upgrades. Thousands of lights will be converted to LED in the coming months. Residents can track what kind of lights are in their neighborhood – and whether they will be getting the upgrade.



Street lights in Milwaukee are getting brighter – and the city is shining light on a new way for you to know when upgrades will happen in your neighborhood.

Light upgrades underway

What we know:

The Rufus King neighborhood is among one of the many Milwaukee neighborhoods seeing those street light upgrades.

City officials say the goal is to update 54,000 older lights known as series circuits – with LED lights by 2026.

What they're saying:

"A lot of those series circuits, they tend to be parts of the city that were developed in the 40s and 50s. So, it's kind of a band in the middle of the north side and a band in the middle of the south side," said Milwaukee City Engineer Kevin Muh. "We are about halfway through now. There's 20,000 to 30,000 lights currently in the city, rather LED lights."

Kevin Muh

What about lights in your neighborhood?

What you can do:

What lights are in your neighborhood? The Milwaukee Department of Public Works has created a map where you can type in your location – and find out what circuits serve your area.

The map has colors that identify what areas have LED lights, locations that are eligible, and those that still have series circuits.