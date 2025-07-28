Milwaukee street flooding in city's Riverwest neighborhood
MILWAUKEE - Some residents of Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood dealt with some serious street flooding on Monday, July 28.
Street flooding in Riverwest
What we know:
The Milwaukee Water Works indicated crews were performing scheduled valve maintenance in the area of N. Humboldt Avenue and E. Concordia Avenue earlier on Monday.
Officials said during the work, a significant amount of water was released into the street from a large water main. That main has been taken out of service and will take some time to fully drain. Officials said some flooding may persist for a while.
Water Works officials said this was not a water main break – the pipe itself did not fail or rupture.
Street flooding near Weil and Concordia, Milwaukee
The intersection will remain closed to traffic.
Officials stress there is no impact to water quality or service.
