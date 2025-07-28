Milwaukee street flooding in city's Riverwest neighborhood

article

The Brief A Riverwest neighborhood is dealing with some street flooding on Monday, July 28. Water Works crews were doing scheduled maintenance in the area when a significant amount of water was released into the street from a large water main. Officials said while the main drains, some flooding may persist.



Some residents of Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood dealt with some serious street flooding on Monday, July 28.

Street flooding in Riverwest

What we know:

The Milwaukee Water Works indicated crews were performing scheduled valve maintenance in the area of N. Humboldt Avenue and E. Concordia Avenue earlier on Monday.

Officials said during the work, a significant amount of water was released into the street from a large water main. That main has been taken out of service and will take some time to fully drain. Officials said some flooding may persist for a while.

Water Works officials said this was not a water main break – the pipe itself did not fail or rupture.

Street flooding near Weil and Concordia, Milwaukee

The intersection will remain closed to traffic.

Officials stress there is no impact to water quality or service.