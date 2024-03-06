Street cleaning starts early, Downer Avenue businesses concerned

article

A sure sign of spring, street sweepers will be out in Milwaukee on Thursday – but some businesses are upset about the short notice.

Several vehicles parked along Downer Avenue received a notice on Wednesday alerting them that it would be illegal to park their vehicles there the next day. Violators could be towed and face a $150 parking violation.

On a street known for its limited parking, it has several area businesses concerned.

"We were not contacted at all about no parking tomorrow," said Kevin McElroy, who owns Robert Laurence Salon and Barber. "Our clients and even today are confused because it doesn't look like there's any place to park around here. With the construction behind us on Hackett, they have all that blocked off, too."

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works. In a statement, they said in part: "Notices were placed on cars in that area to warn drivers, but there are also signs going down the street. The temporary no parking is only for March 7. Normal parking regulations remain in effect on all other streets in the area."

"I'm not sure what they are expecting the businesses to do. Especially our business, because we have clients coming and going all day long," McElroy said.

The Milwaukee DPW said the street clean-up is part of their annual routine and, due to warmer temperatures, crews are starting operations earlier this year.

Full Milwaukee DPW statement:

Every year DPW does a street sweeping of the city to clean up the winter debris. This year with the snow deficit and warmer temperatures we’ve actually been able to start that operation earlier. The effected blocks of Downer Ave are narrower than some other streets in the city, and as a result our street sweeping equipment can not fit down the street if cars are parked. The City actually received a neighborhood request to do a temporary no parking zone so that Downer Ave could receive the cleaning that other streets receive. On March 7, DPW will commence that street sweeping operation and there will be no parking on Downer Ave from 2500 to 3499 blocks of North Downer Ave. Notices were placed on cars in that area to warn drivers, but there are also signs going down the street. The temporary no parking is only for March 7. Normal parking regulations remain in effect on all other streets in the area.