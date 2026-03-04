Sexual assaults involving strangers, weapons rare but not uncommon

The Brief Milwaukee County prosecutors charged two men this week with either sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault a stranger at gunpoint. National data shows those circumstances, while not uncommon, are rare. Victim advocates discussed how these cases impact both victims and survivors.



Milwaukee County prosecutors charged two men this week with either sexually assaulting or attempting to sexually assault a stranger at gunpoint. Those circumstances, while not uncommon, are rare.

Criminal charges

The backstory:

Prosecutors said 34-year-old Tedrick Boone raped and robbed a Marquette University student near 14th and Kilbourn. Police got a DNA match and arrested him.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"This is stranger sexual assault in which a young college student was walking home late at night on Marquette's campus. He began to follow her, he forced her into an alleyway at gunpoint," said Alicia Kort, Milwakee County assistant district attorney.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

"All they’re thinking is, ‘I’ve been snatched, and held at gunpoint, and if I don’t submit, I will die,’" Court Commissioner Barry Phillips said. "If true, what this person went through was a nightmare, forced to do unimaginable things against her will."

Sincere Blake, 26, is accused of threatening a contractor at gunpoint, going into a home near Terrace and Ivanhoe last week, threatening the homeowner and then trying to sexually assault someone else in the home. Court filings said he later told investigators he took ecstasy that morning and wasn't sure why he behaved the way he did.

Stranger sexual assaults

By the numbers:

According to the Department of Justice, in 2024, a national survey found a little more than 20% of sexual assaults involved strangers. Fewer than 5% involved a weapon.

"The fact that this is unusual doesn’t mean what happened shouldn’t be taken just as seriously," said Jennifer Simmons Kaleba, RAINN vice president of communications.

What they're saying:

RAINN, a anti-sexual violence organization, said the biggest thing is to believe victims.

"For every case that you hear about of a sexual assault being reported, there’s roughly four others that go unreported," said Simmons Kaleba. "When we’re talking about the numbers of this problem, we’re talking about the floor – not the ceiling."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Most women will tell you they’re afraid for their safety when they’re out in the world, and when these stranger assaults happen, it just reinforces that fear," said Carmen Pitre, Sojourner Family Peace Center CEO and president.

Pitre said it's important for survivors to know it's not their fault, prioritize safety, seek medical help and call police.

"What I get afraid of is, for survivors, this makes the world even less safe," she said.

Pitre also said that can make the world feel smaller for women in particular, but it's important to seek help and heal in order to feel free again.

Resources for victims

What you can do:

Below are some of the sexual assault resources available to victims:

RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline

Call: 800-656-HOPE

Text: "HOPE" to 64673



Aurora healing & advocacy services

Call hotline: 414-219-5555

Aurora Healing Center

Address: 1020 N. 12th Street, 2nd Floor, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Call: 414-219-5359



Aurora Healing Center at Aurora Sinai Medical Center

Address: 945 N. 12th St., Milwaukee, WI 53233

Call: 414-219-5938



Aurora Healing Center at Sojourner Family Peace Center

Address: 619 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee, WI 53212

Call: 414-810-1498



Aurora Healing Center at Aurora West Allis Medical Center

Address: 8901 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis, WI 53227

Call: 414-219-5938