Milwaukee shots fired, robbery on N. Terrace; 26-year-old accused

The Brief Sincere Blake is charged with attempted sexual assault, armed burglary, and false imprisonment following a Feb. 26 incident on N. Terrace Avenue. Blake allegedly held a repairman and a homeowner at gunpoint, fired a shot into a window, and attempted to steal a vehicle before his arrest. Police recovered a stolen Glock from Blake, who claimed he was under the influence of ecstasy and did not remember firing the weapon.



A 26-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of a series of crimes, including attempted sexual assault, burglary, and false imprisonment, all of which played out on the city's Lower East Side. The accused is Sincere Blake – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Attempted first-degree sexual assault

Burglary (armed)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

False imprisonment

Case details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence on N. Terrace Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 26, for a shots-fired complaint. When officers arrived on the scene, they interviewed a man who had been conducting a home repair at the residence. The man said as he was packing up, he noticed the defendant walking by his work truck. At that point, the complaint says, the "defendant asked him how many people were in the house and then said, 'I'm going to (expletive) this (expletive) up.' The defendant had his hand in his sweatshirt which (the man) believed to be holding a gun." The worker was ordered by the defendant to move from his truck to the house, and then into the house. The worker told police he "was fearful of being shot and had his hands up," the complaint says. Eventually, the defendant told the worker to go away, so he ran and called 911. The worker said as he was running, he heard a gunshot.

Location of police investigation near Terrace and Kenilworth

Law enforcement also talked with the owner of the house. The woman told police she "doesn't remember much about the defendant because she was focused on the gun pointed at her face and she thought she was going to die," the complaint says.

A person who knows the owner of the house described the defendant to police. She said he "had a joint in his mouth, slurred speech, and red eyes," the complaint says. This person also said the "defendant pointed the firearm at the window above (the owner's) head and fired a shot into the window," the complaint says. At that point, the defendant tried unsuccessfully to get the person to perform a sex act.

According to the criminal complaint, the defendant walked around the house, and then out to the driveway. The defendant asked the second person about the vehicles in the driveway. He was about to take one of them when Milwaukee police showed up. Officers "gave the defendant commands, and he did not follow them," the complaint says. Eventually, the defendant was arrested. A loaded firearm was recovered from the defendant. The court filing indicates the gun was stolen from a vehicle in November 2025.

Defendant questioned

What they're saying:

When investigators questioned the defendant, he "stated that he had taken ecstasy that morning and work wasn't going well, so he left work and went to the lakefront," the complaint says. The defendant told police he "did not remember having a gun or firing the gun in the house," the complaint says.

What's next:

Blake was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, March 3.

