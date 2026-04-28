Milwaukee storm damage: DPW crews field hundreds of service calls

The Brief Milwaukee DPW crews are working 12-hour shifts to clear trees downed by recent high winds, prioritizing those blocking streets and threatening homes or vehicles. City officials attribute the widespread uprooting of large trees to heavily saturated, wet soil conditions. Citizens are encouraged to submit reports via the Click4Action website or by calling 414-286-CITY.



The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has been responding to hundreds of calls for uprooted trees throughout the city. Now, the cleanup is well underway.

Tree damage cleanup in Milwaukee

DPW calls for service

What we know:

The DPW crews have been out since Monday afternoon, when powerful gusts of wind knocked down trees and led to thousands being without power.

The crews have been making their way through hundreds of calls for service. Approximately 44% of reported calls are classified as critical, including whole trees down, branches fully blocking roadways, and trees or limbs on homes and vehicles.

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Forestry crews are working 12-hour shifts and will continue extended operations throughout the week.

Tree damage cleanup in Milwaukee

Prioritizing the mess

Dig deeper:

Officials tell FOX6 News the DPW is prioritizing trees blocking streets. They want to clear those for emergency crews and neighbors.

Trees and branches that fell on cars and homes are the next priority. DPW officials say full cleanup will happen after all high-risk situations are addressed.

Tree damage cleanup in Milwaukee

The city engineer explains why some areas in the city saw worse damage than others.

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"Unfortunately, with how saturated the soils have been, We obviously had snow melt, then we got a lot of rain. The ground is very wet, that means that in some cases very large, old trees will end up, the whole thing will uproot," said Kevin Muhs, city engineer.

Call for assistance

What you can do:

Residents should continue to report issues at milwaukee.gov/click4action, the Milwaukee Mobile Action App, or by calling 414-286-CITY (2489). Pictures are helpful for crews to appropriately prioritize the requests. They can be attached to the submission.