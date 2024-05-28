54th and Capitol standoff, Milwaukee man accused

article

A Milwaukee man is now charged after an hours-long standoff at a north side pharmacy that happened on Wednesday, May 22.

Prosecutors accuse 29-year-old Nathan Conner of barricading himself inside Hayat Pharmacy after he was kicked off a bus for getting into a fight with another passenger.

According to a criminal complaint, Conner allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the person he was fighting with on the bus. The bus driver made both men get off near 55th and Capitol, and the victim then pointed out Conner to uniformed officers.

When police tried to stop Conner, the complaint states he ran inside the nearby pharmacy, barricaded himself inside a break room and refused to come out for approximately six hours. FOX6 was at the scene near 54th and Capitol when officers took the suspect into custody around 8:45 p.m.

The complaint states police used gas and a taser to remove Conner from the break room. A gun was recovered.

Once in custody, prosecutors said Conner admitted he got into a fight on the bus with someone who he said stole his cellphone. He also admitted to pulling out a gun because he "was getting beaten," but then put it away.

Conner is charged with failing to comply with officers, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting/obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. His cash bond was set at $3,000.