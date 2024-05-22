Police presence at 54th and Capitol; MPD on scene

article

There is a heavy police presence outside the Hayat Pharmacy at 54th and Capitol in Milwaukee on Wednesday, May 22.

Pharmacy employees told FOX6 News a man ran into the building with a gun, fleeing a different scene. They said the man is hiding in the building.

Employees said Milwaukee police arrived and had the building evacuated.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Traffic is currently being rerouted.

Janquil Allison, with Progressive Medical Group, said she recognized the man as one of their patients.

"So as we were getting ready to wind things down, to get ready to close for the day, I recognized one of our patients as he came through the door, and he looked like he was in distress, as if someone was chasing him," Allison said. "I tried to stop him, ‘cause I noticed he locked our front door and I was telling him that we don’t close our doors until 3 p.m. At that time, it was currently around 2:15 p.m. He then proceeded run around the corner, where he dropped his weapon, and then he took a few seconds and he picked it up and he continued to run to the back."

Scene at 54th and Capitol

She said she then noticed officers standing at the front door.

"I hopped over the counter, I did let the officers in, and as I did that, the officers told me that I had to get out, because someone in the building was armed," Allison said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.