Milwaukee stabbing; man wounded near 13th and Cleveland, stabber sought

Milwaukee police searching for the person who stabbed a 33-year-old man on the city's south side on Monday evening, Nov. 28.

Officials say around 6:30 p.m. Monday, a fight broke out. During that fight, the victim was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Again, the stabber is on the run.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.