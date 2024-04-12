article

A Milwaukee man is accused of killing his grandfather on Tuesday, April 9 – after he was kicked out of the house for using drugs.

Prosecutors charged Devan Ziegler, 29, with first-degree intentional homicide and burglary. The 75-year-old victim was stabbed and near 89th and Adler.

Police were called to the scene around 4 a.m. that morning. The victim – since identified as Robert De Pons – was found on the floor with several stab wounds. He was pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts from first responders.

A witness told police De Pons was asleep in bed when Ziegler broke into the home, according to a criminal complaint. He entered the bedroom with a "large silver knife" in his hand and "immediately" walked toward and began to stab De Pons.

The complaint states Ziegler used to live at the home, but was kicked out roughly five days before the stabbing because of his drug use.

Court records show Ziegler is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on April 13.