Milwaukee stabbing near 89th and Adler, 75-year-old dead
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee stabbing left a 75-year-old victim dead early Tuesday morning, April 9.
Police said the victim was stabbed near 89th and Adler, just south of I-94, around 4 a.m. It was domestic violence related, according to police, and officers are looking for a known suspect.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.