Milwaukee stabbing, 28th and Roosevelt, life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning, Feb. 27, following a stabbing in Milwaukee.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. near 28th and Roosevelt.
The victim, a 27-year-old, suffered life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.