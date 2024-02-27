Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee stabbing, 28th and Roosevelt, life-threatening injuries

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning, Feb. 27, following a stabbing in Milwaukee.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near 28th and Roosevelt.

The victim, a 27-year-old, suffered life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.