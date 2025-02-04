Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day parade returns Saturday, March 15

article

The Brief The 57th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 15. Each year, an estimated 20,000 people attend the Parade and support downtown’s bars, restaurants and hotels, creating a significant economic boost for the city. The traditional, family-friendly event features over 100 units.



Milwaukee’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the 57th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade, returns to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 15 at noon.

St. Patrick's Day Parade

What we know:

A news release says the parade steps off at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Wisconsin Avenue and travels through downtown’s entertainment districts, ending on North Water Street at Highland Avenue.

The parade will feature over 100 units – including Irish dancers, pipe and drum corps, festive floats, local dignitaries and more. Each year, an estimated 20,000 people attend the Parade and support downtown’s bars, restaurants and hotels, creating a significant economic boost for the city.

Following the Parade, the festivities continue at the Shamrock Club’s Post-Parade Party at the Irish Cultural & Heritage Center (2133 W Wisconsin Ave.) from 2 to 6 p.m. Guests can expect performances from several of Milwaukee’s Irish dance schools, live music, traditional Irish fare and a super raffle. It’s the most Irish thing you can do in Milwaukee! Entry is $10 per individual or $25 per family, and kids under 12 are free. Learn more at mkepostparade.us.

Street closures

What we know:

The following streets will be completely inaccessible to vehicles of tenants, visitors and delivery personnel during this timeframe:

Staging Area – Streets will close at 10 a.m.

W Wisconsin Ave. from MLK Dr. to N 6th St.

N MLK Drive from W Wells St. to W Wisconsin Ave.

N Vel R. Phillips Ave. from W Wells St. to W Clybourn St. (W Michigan St. will remain open to traffic)

N 3rd St. from W Michigan St. to W Everett St.

W Everett St. from N 3rd St. to N Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Parade Route – Streets will close at 11:45 a.m.

W Wisconsin Ave. from N MLK Dr. to N Plankinton Ave.

N Plankinton Ave. from W Wisconsin Ave. to W Kilbourn Ave.

W Kilbourn Ave. from N Plankinton Ave. to N MLK Dr.

N MLK Dr. from W Kilbourn Ave. to W Juneau Ave.

W Juneau Ave. from N MLK Dr. to N Water St.

N Water St. from E Juneau Ave. to E Highland Ave.

De-Staging Area – Street will close at approximately 1 p.m. until all units are cleared at 2:30 p.m.

N Water St. from E Highland Ave. to E State St.

E Highland Ave. from N Broadway to N Edison St.

The City of Milwaukee will also place temporary "No Parking" signs along the Parade route, and all cars parked on the street will be towed beginning at 7 a.m. the morning of the Parade.

Those coming downtown for the Parade are encouraged to take advantage of the $3 (plus tax) parking rate at The Avenue structure. Entrances are at 615 N Plankinton Ave. and 258 W Michigan St.; cars must enter between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to receive the discounted rate thanks to Interstate Parking.

Free ride program

What we know:

Molson Coors is once again partnering with MCTS to activate the Miller Lite Free Rides program. Milwaukeeans will be able to access fare-free public transportation from 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, until the end of regular service on all routes. More information can be found at ridemcts.com.

Spectators should also consider ride share services or other public transit options including The Hop to travel safely and responsibly.

What they're saying:

"Milwaukee may be known for its German roots, but each March we gather to celebrate the city’s rich Irish heritage," said Mike Boyle, Parade Director of the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin. "The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of Milwaukee’s longest running traditions, and we can’t wait to see the thousands of spectators line downtown’s streets on Saturday, March 15 for the 57th year."

"Community events- like the St. Patrick’s Day Parade- are important to the small businesses, as they bring new visitors to the area and drive additional dollars spent at our neighborhood establishments," said Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association. "This year, businesses can expect to see an extra boost on Saturday, March 15. Along with the thousands of Parade spectators, the Baird Center, UWM-Panther Arena and Fiserv Forum have events scheduled throughout the day bringing even more people to the neighborhood."