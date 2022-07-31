Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; round struck occupied room
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday, July 30. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police said.
No injuries occurred as a result.
The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are under investigation; however, there is no evidence indicating St. Joseph’s Hospital was the target, police said.
Police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.