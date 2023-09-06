Milwaukee installing new speed humps to combat reckless driving
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee will soon install more than 50 speed humps as part of an effort to reduce reckless driving.
Santiago Castreaon has lived on 9th Street for decades. He said those years are full of speeding and crashes.
"It’s a lot of problems," he said. "The cars sometimes cross like Speedy Gonzalez."
Castreaon and his neighbors are fed up, so they signed a petition in hopes the city would do something to make their block safer.
"The highway is right there, so I think it’s a fast getaway both directions even though it’s a one-way. They go this way or that way," said Edgar Hernandez.
9th Street near Scott in Milwaukee
Now, neighbors feel things are headed in the right direction – new speed humps will be added across the city, including on 9th Street between Madison and Scott.
"I’m excited. It’s good. It’s good because it helps everybody," Castreaon said.
"Hopefully it does help people slow down, but who knows? We’ll see," said Hernandez.
The Department of Public Works said it will also be installing signs and repainting pavement markings.
"We need to have protections, especially for the kids," said Victor Gonzalez. "There’s a lot of kids around our neighborhood."
On 9th Street, people are grateful and hope the efforts to stop reckless driving don't slow down.
The city said it plans to finish construction by Nov. 18.
New Milwaukee speed hump locations
- S. 9th St. - W. Madison St. to W. Scott St.
- S. 14th St. - W. Manitoba St. to W. Dakota St.
- S. 14th St. - W. Harrison Ave. to W. Arthur Ave.
- N. 14th St. - W. Melvina St. to W. Capitol Dr.
- N. 15th St. - W. North Ave. to W. Meinecke Ave.
- N. 15th St. - W. Wright St. to W. Clarke St.
- N. 16th St. - W. Vienna Ave. to W. Atkinson Ave.
- S. 17th St. - W. Lincoln Ave. to W. Grant St.
- N. 19th St. - W. Fiebrantz Ave. to W. Olive St.
- N. 19th Pl. - W. Olive St. to W. Congress St.
- N. 21st St. - W. Townsend St. to W. Keefe Ave.
- S. 23rd St. - W. Mitchell St. to W. Lapham St.
- S. 24th St. - W. Mitchell St. to W. Lapham St.
- N. 24th Pl. - W. Vine St. to W. Brown St.
- S. 25th St. - W. Euclid Ave. to W. Oklahoma Ave.
- S. 33rd St. - W. Pabst Ave. to W. Arthur Ave.
- N. 33rd St. - W. Wright St. to W. Clarke St.
- N. 38th St. - W. Meinecke Av. to W. Wright St.
- N. 38th St. - W. Rohr Ave. to W. Custer Ave.
- N. 40th St. - W. Ruby Ave. to W. Glendale Ave.
- N. 42nd St. - W. Kiley Ave. to W. Good Hope Rd.
- N. 44th St. - W. Villard Ave. to W. Custer Ave.
- N. 45th St. - W. Eggert Pl. to W. Villard Ave.
- N. 46th St. - W. Auer Ave. to W. Concordia Ave.
- N. 47th St. - W. Burleigh St. to W. Auer Ave.
- N. 48th St. - W. Washington Blvd. to W. Lloyd St.
- N. 49th St. - W. Lloyd St. to W. Garfield Ave.
- N. 50th St. - W. Nash St. to W. Vienna Ave.
- N. 52nd St. - W. Villard Ave. to W. Custer Ave.
- N. 54th St. - W. Parkway Dr. to W. Hampton Ave.
- N. 57th St. - W. North Ave. to W. Meinecke Ave.
- N. 58th St. - W. Center St. to W. Hadley St.
- N. 61st St. - W. Clarke St. to W. Center St.
- N. 71st St. - W. Courtland Ave. to W. Hampton Ave.
- N. 80th St. - W. Thurston Ave. to W. Carmen Ave.
- N. 99th St. - W. Good Hope Rd. to W. Everts St.
- W. Custer Ave. - N. 48th St. to N. 49th St.
- W. Fiebrantz Ave. - N. 19th Pl. to N. 20th St.
- W. Hadley St. - N. 69th St. to N. 70th St.
- N. Hartung Ave. - N. 67th St. to W. Lisbon Ave.
- W. Lapham St. - S. 22nd St. to S. 25th St.
- W. Marion St. - N. 60th St. to N. 61st St.
- E. Montana St. - S. Pine Ave. to S. Howell Ave.
- W. Orchard St. - S. 37th St. to S. 38th St.
- W. Ruby Ave. - N. 75th St. to N. 76th St.
- N. Stowell Ave. - E. Locust St. to E. Linnwood Ave.
- W. Van Norman Ave. - S. Howell Ave. to S. 1st St.
- W. Wright St. - N. 1st St to N. 2nd St.
- W. Wright St. - N. 10th St. to N. 12th St.
- S. 29th and S. 30th St. - W. Grant St. to W. Becher St. and
- W. Becher St. - S. 29th St. to S. 30th St. (US Grant School)
- S. 24th St. – W. Holt Ave. to W. Sunbury Ct.; W. Sunbury Ct. – S. 23rd St. to S. 24th St.