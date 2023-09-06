Milwaukee installing new speed humps to combat reckless driving

Milwaukee will soon install more than 50 speed humps as part of an effort to reduce reckless driving.

Santiago Castreaon has lived on 9th Street for decades. He said those years are full of speeding and crashes.

"It’s a lot of problems," he said. "The cars sometimes cross like Speedy Gonzalez."

Castreaon and his neighbors are fed up, so they signed a petition in hopes the city would do something to make their block safer.

"The highway is right there, so I think it’s a fast getaway both directions even though it’s a one-way. They go this way or that way," said Edgar Hernandez.

9th Street near Scott in Milwaukee

Now, neighbors feel things are headed in the right direction – new speed humps will be added across the city, including on 9th Street between Madison and Scott.

"I’m excited. It’s good. It’s good because it helps everybody," Castreaon said.

"Hopefully it does help people slow down, but who knows? We’ll see," said Hernandez.

The Department of Public Works said it will also be installing signs and repainting pavement markings.

"We need to have protections, especially for the kids," said Victor Gonzalez. "There’s a lot of kids around our neighborhood."

On 9th Street, people are grateful and hope the efforts to stop reckless driving don't slow down.

The city said it plans to finish construction by Nov. 18.

New Milwaukee speed hump locations