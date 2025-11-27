Milwaukee south side house fire damages roof, no injuries reported
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters with the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a house fire on Milwaukee’s South Side on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 27.
What we know:
The fire broke out near 15th Street and Scott, according to the fire department.
Officials said the fire ignited in the home’s attic and was contained in less than an hour. Fire damage was reported to the roof of the building.
No injuries were reported.
