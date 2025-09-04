Milwaukee South Shore Cruise Dock groundbreaking; $5M project kicks off

The Brief State and local officials on Thursday, Sept. 4 celebrated the groundbreaking of Port Milwaukee’s South Shore Cruise Dock. As part of his 2025 proposal, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson included $5 million for the new South Shore cruise dock. Construction is anticipated to run through next summer with the new dock operational by mid-2026 cruising season.



State and local officials joined Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday, Sept. 4, to celebrate the groundbreaking of Port Milwaukee’s South Shore Cruise Dock.

South Shore cruise dock

The South Shore Cruise Dock, located at 2320 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive, will be Milwaukee’s third designated cruise dock and will serve as the future port-of-call for Seawaymax vessels.

As part of his 2025 proposal, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson included $5 million for the new South Shore cruise dock.

The State of Wisconsin provided a $3.5 million Capital Tourism Grant and a $500,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Officials celebrate new dock

State and city officials spoke about what this new dock will mean to all residents.

"By strengthening Milwaukee, this city as a premier destination, we expand Wisconsin's reputation and ensure that the economic impact of tourism is built not just here in the city, but in the region. And it benefits the entire state of Wisconsin," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "We're making a port that's stronger. We're making a city that's stronger. And really, a Wisconsin, that is stronger."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"If you don't know where we currently dock Viking ships, it's in the middle of the commercial port right next to MMSD," said Port Milwaukee Director Jackie Carter. "It's not the welcome you want to give to visitors. And so I think even if it wasn't now eventually that the investment was going to need to be made."

Port Milwaukee Director Jackie Carter

"Cruise ships and the Great Lakes hosted thousands of passengers, including visitors from around the world each year. We know that this project will help even more people enjoy the best of Wisconsin right here in Milwaukee, and create over 200 local jobs and over a quarter of $1 million in additional revenue for the port," said Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld.

"The return on the investment, as you heard, will be jobs. And I certainly hope that as each and every one of our international and national members and visitors, step off the cruises that they step right on into the Bay View neighborhood, we pride ourselves in being one of the most welcoming parts of the city of Milwaukee," said Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic.

Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic

"Every time a cruise docks here in Milwaukee, the economic impact from these visitors is clear. In the 2025 cruise season, these passengers generated approximately $2.5 million in local economic impact, and by 2026, that number is projected to grow to $3.5 million," said Peggy Williams-Smith, President and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. "These dollars support our hotels, our restaurants, our small businesses, our attractions, and they the they also support the Milwaukee INS who work in all of those different jobs."

Peggy Williams-Smith, VISIT Milwaukee President & CEO

Construction is anticipated to run through next summer with the new dock operational by mid-2026 cruising season.