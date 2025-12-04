The Brief For people with mobility issues, snow can hinder access to paratransit services. A Milwaukee man said it takes him 20 minutes to get from his home to his ride. MCTS said dangerous road conditions can play a role in paratransit challenges.



The winter wonderland can be a nightmare of snow and ice for people with mobility issues and the paratransit services they rely on.

Snow-covered journey

Cedric Ivory was shot in the back and has been paralyzed for seven years. Once a star basketball player, he now relies on paratransit to get around town.

"I never thought I would be like this," he said. "I wish I could go out the front door and go, like average people do."

The journey just to get on the road is what Ivory said has been the hardest. He has a lift outside his home but no ramp, forcing him to take a longer route to the assistance vehicle that waits for him at the street.

Once he gets down from the lift, Ivory said he wheels himself through the snow into the alley, then down the street, just to get picked up. He said the process takes roughly 20 minutes.

Paratransit challenges

Why does it take him so long to get to his ride? The Milwaukee County Transit System said dangerous road conditions might play a role.

In a statement, an MCTS spokesperson said: "When alleys or access points are not shoveled or plowed, drivers must assess whether they can safely reach the pickup location without risking the vehicle becoming stuck."

"Sidewalks, bus stops, curb cuts – we need to do better at shoveling those areas, making sure it’s salted and wide enough," said Jacqueline Formanek with the county's Office for Persons with Disabilities.

Formanek said wintry weather creates the most challenges for people with mobility issues. If road conditions aren’t safe for paratransit vehicles, it will impact those who depend on it.

MCTS said it is working with Ivory and his family on a solution to make his paratransit journey shorter and safer.

Ramp fundraiser

Ivory now has a GoFundMe online fundraiser to cover the costs of building a ramp.

"There’s been times where I turn my head and have a tear or two, but that’s over with," he said. "I’m a grown man. I need help."