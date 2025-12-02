Milwaukee snow emergency concluded; snow, ice cleanup continues

article

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works concluded its snow emergency on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Snow and ice cleanup will continue. However, the snow emergency declaration requiring a change to parking regulations is no longer necessary.

If your block is designated for two-sided overnight parking, drivers may resume parking on both sides of the street on Dec. 2.

Parking

What we know:

Winter Parking regulations are now in effect until March 1, 2026. Posted street signs take precedence.

Please read the street signs BEFORE YOU PARK and take note of posted regulations stating "No Parking Dec. 1 to March 1." There is NO PARKING allowed on through highways and bus routes from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Map of these streets available at milwaukee.gov/ParkingRegulations.

Please remember that a valid overnight parking permit is required for any vehicle to park overnight on a City street. For information on parking permits, regulations and downloading the MKE Park app, go to milwaukee.gov/parking.

Garbage & Recycling

What we know:

Garbage and recycling collections resumed today (Tuesday, December 2, 2025). Crews are working extended 10-hour shifts this week to catch up from Monday’s suspension due to snow operations. Residents should: 1) Set carts out on their regular collection day and leave carts out until collected, as pickup times may be later than usual. 2) Clear snow and ice from the top, around, and in front of carts so crews can safely access them. Carts that are buried in snow cannot be serviced.

Stay informed

What you can do:

Winter Parking Text Alerts at Sign up forat milwaukeeparkingalerts.com and/or E-Notify email messages at milwaukee.gov/enotify

Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (City residents only)

Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/snow

Call (414) 286-CITY (2489) for information and assistance.