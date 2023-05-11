Milwaukee Snap-on fire, electrical trouble reported

article

Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a report of electrical trouble at Snap-On Tools near 91st and Bradley on Thursday, May 11.

Milwaukee firefighters arrived to see smoke in the building and started to evacuate people from the building. The fire was found in the wall of the building and was quickly extinguished.

Snap-On Tools fire

Officials reported no injuries.

The fire is currently being investigated by the Milwaukee Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit and Milwaukee Police Department.