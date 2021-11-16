Milwaukee skywalk demolished; part of convention center expansion

article
Skywalk demolition underway in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKLEE - Demolition of the skywalk that connects the Wisconsin Center with the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee hotel got underway on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The project is just part of the $420 million convention center expansion.
The expansion project is expected to be completed in 2024.
