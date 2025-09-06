article

The 14th annual Silver City Fest brought neighbors together on Saturday. The free festival had live music, interactive art, food and activities for all ages.



The 14th annual Silver City Fest brought neighbors together on Milwaukee's south side Saturday.

The free festival took place on National Avenue with live music, interactive art, food and activities for all ages. Local band De La Buena headlined the festival.

It was also the 30th anniversary for VIA Community Development Corporation, a local organization that aims to build strong and healthy neighborhoods through business, community and housing.

Silver City Fest on National Avenue

"I think my favorite part of Silver City Fest is the diversity. So many different cultures are represented with us today, whether you're Latino, Lao, Thai, Puerto Rican, Mexican – you're represented here," said Joanna Bautch, VIA CDC executive director. "You're welcome here. This is a space for you."

The Silver City neighborhood is located between 31st Street and 39th Street from Greenfield Avenue north to the Menomonee River.