Milwaukee shots fired, man charged thought dog would attack: complaint

A Milwaukee man faces multiple charges after prosecutors say he admitted to firing a gun into the air near Buffum and Hadley because he thought a dog was going to attack him.

Edward Coney, 38, faces one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession of cocaine.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called out to the neighborhood on May 12 and spoke to a father who said a gun was fired at his 9-year-old daughter. The father followed the shooter and pointed him out to officers on scene. He ran but was arrested.

The 9-year-old girl said she was playing with her dog when Edward Coney walked by, making "an unrecognizable noise" before firing a gun toward her, the complaint says. She ran to the house to get her dad.

The girl's grandma was on the porch at the time and said she "did not know how (her granddaughter) was not struck by the gunfire."

Coney was arrested in a nearby alley. Prosecutors say he had a bag in his pocket with cocaine inside. The complaint says he told officers he bought the gun "from a man on the street for $150" a few days before the shooting. He admitted to shooting into the air "because he thought the dog was going to attack him," the complaint says. He said he then threw the gun in the garbage in the alley, which is where police found it.

The complaint says he shouldn't have had a gun as a convicted felon, previously convicted of having a gun when he shouldn't have. He was also previously convicted of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Coney made his initial appearance in court Wednesday, May 17. Cash bond was set at $20,000.