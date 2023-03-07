SUV crashes into bus, Milwaukee police investigate shots fired

article

An SUV crashed into a bus on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday, March 7 after police say someone shot at the driver.

It happened near Green Bay Road and Teutonia Avenue around 12:10 p.m. Police said someone shot at and hit the SUV, causing the driver to swerve and crash into the parked Milwaukee County Transit System bus. The shooter fled the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The SUV driver, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, also left the scene but later arrived at a hospital with serious, but non-fatal, injuries sustained in the crash. The bus driver, a 64-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to a hospital with injuries as well.

Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.