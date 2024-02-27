Milwaukee shots fired, 16th and Lincoln

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

It happened around 5:25 a.m. near 16th and Lincoln.

Police say the suspect fired several shots. At this time, it does not appear anything was struck.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.