Milwaukee shooting near 35th and Vliet, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's near west side Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 20.
Police said the 23-year-old victim was in a vehicle near 35th and Vliet when someone fired shots. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are still looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.