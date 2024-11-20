Milwaukee shooting near 35th and Vliet, 1 wounded

article

The Brief One person was shot and wounded near 35th and Vliet on Wednesday. Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.



One person was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's near west side Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 20.

Police said the 23-year-old victim was in a vehicle near 35th and Vliet when someone fired shots. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police are still looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.