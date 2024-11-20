Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near 35th and Vliet, 1 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 20, 2024 3:14pm CST
Shooting scene near 35th and Vliet

The Brief

    • One person was shot and wounded near 35th and Vliet on Wednesday.
    • Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's near west side Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 20.

Police said the 23-year-old victim was in a vehicle near 35th and Vliet when someone fired shots. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are still looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source

  • Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.