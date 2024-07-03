Milwaukee shootings Wednesday, 2 injured

article

Two people were injured in different shootings that happened in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 3.

27th and Clybourn

A 29-year-old was shot inside a vehicle in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 3.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:22 p.m. near 27th and Clybourn.

The victim was in a vehicle when people in another vehicle fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek persons of interest.

48th and Burleigh

Police said a 61-year-old was shot shortly before 9 p.m. The victim sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, police said it appears to be robbery related.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.