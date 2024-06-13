Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded three people on Wednesday, June 12.
What led to each shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for the people responsible.
41st and Congress
Around 9:15p.m., two people, ages 22 and 25, were shot and taken to a hospital. Police said the victims are expected to survive.
10th and Keefe
Around 9:15 p.m., a 30-year-old victim was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said the victim is expected to survive.
MPD tips
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.