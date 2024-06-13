Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 3 wounded

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded three people on Wednesday, June 12.

What led to each shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for the people responsible.

41st and Congress

Around 9:15p.m., two people, ages 22 and 25, were shot and taken to a hospital. Police said the victims are expected to survive.

10th and Keefe

Around 9:15 p.m., a 30-year-old victim was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.