Milwaukee shootings Wednesday, 3 wounded

Two separate shootings left three people wounded in Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 3.

11th and North

Two people were shot and wounded near 11th and North around 2 a.m.

The victims, ages 30 and 35, were taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, it appears to be related to a verbal argument that occurred prior to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

16th and Grant

A 56-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition following a shooting near 16th and Grant. It happened around 11:10 p.m. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information related to these shootings is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.