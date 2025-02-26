Milwaukee shooting, 47th and Stark; medical examiner called to scene
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, Feb. 26 on the city's north side. Police responded to the area of 47th and Stark around 6:40 a.m.
What we know:
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tells FOX6 News they were called to the scene for an adult male.
47th and Stark, Milwaukee
FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.
