Milwaukee shooting, 47th and Stark; medical examiner called to scene

The Brief The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday morning. It happened near 47th and Stark. This is a developing story.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, Feb. 26 on the city's north side. Police responded to the area of 47th and Stark around 6:40 a.m.

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tells FOX6 News they were called to the scene for an adult male.

47th and Stark, Milwaukee

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.