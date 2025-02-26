Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 47th and Stark; medical examiner called to scene

Published  February 26, 2025 8:03am CST
Milwaukee
47th and Stark, Milwaukee



    • The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday morning.
    • It happened near 47th and Stark.
    • This is a developing story.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, Feb. 26 on the city's north side. Police responded to the area of 47th and Stark around 6:40 a.m. 

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tells FOX6 News they were called to the scene for an adult male. 

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. 

