Milwaukee shootings; 3 teens shot after gun violence prevention program launch

Three teenagers were shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Police said it happened in the area of 3rd and Vienna at approximately 9:40 p.m. Police continue to seek anyone involved.



Three teenagers were shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening, Oct. 29.

Police said it happened in the area of 3rd and Vienna at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Two of the victims, a 15-year-old and 18-year-old, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing.

Later on, police said a third victim arrived at the hospital for treatment. The third victim, a 17-year-old, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound as well.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

All three are expected to survive.

Community response

Riddelle Reed has lived on Milwaukee’s north side for 50 years. But he said he’s never seen it like this.

"I heard about eight or nine, 10 gunshots. There was an awful lot of them," Reed said.

Tuesday night, just before 10, he was walking his dog when he heard gunfire, followed by a group of kids running.

"One of the guys that was shooting, he got shot and was laying on the ground over there," Reed recalled. "They should have been at home getting ready for school or something."

The shooting happened just hours after Milwaukee County announced a gun violence prevention initiative called "Advanced Peace." Funded by federal money, the fellowship pairs mentors with youth, providing check-ins and opportunities for growth.

"They need to put them guns down and go try to get an education," Reed said.

In a statement to FOX6 News, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said, in part, "I am calling on community members to cool the temperature and strive for peace. Violence prevention will not happen without all of us, especially our adults, providing mentorship and serving as positive examples for our young people."

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.