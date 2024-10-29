Milwaukee County new gun violence prevention program; evidence-based

The Brief A new evidence-based gun violence prevention program was unveiled in Milwaukee County on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The new initiative is funded by federal money. It is expected to help reduce gun violence and create safer neighborhoods across Milwaukee County.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced on Tuesday, Oct. 29 a new evidence-based gun violence prevention program.

Officials said the new initiative, funded by federal money, will help reduce gun violence and create safer neighborhoods across Milwaukee County. The program is called "Advance Peace" and will be run in partnership with Milwaukee Christian Center.

The 18-month fellowship program works with young people, ages 14-24. Mentors will do several daily check-ins with the "fellows" – and offer them growth opportunities like internships. The goal is to change the trajectory of their lives.

The founder of Advance Peace said this approach is unique, given the face that it is designed specifically for young people who have been caught shooting guns.

"We have to embrace active firearm offenders as a part of the solution; equation for reducing, if not ending, gun violence in our cities. They have to be a part of the solution equation," said DeVone Boggan, Advance Peace Founder.

Milwaukee Christian Center will pilot the program. A news release said it will take a "trauma-informed, healing-centered case management approach" to working with young people who are "at the core" of the area's gun violence.

County Executive Crowley was joined on Tuesday by County Supervisor Caroline Gomez-Tom, DHHS officials, program partners, and community leaders.