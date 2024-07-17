Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 2 dead, 4 wounded

Two people are dead and four others were injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 16.

51st and Fond du Lac

A 29-year-old was shot around 11:20 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, despite life-saving measures was pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

14th and Vliet

Police officers from Columbus, Ohio fatally shot a man near 14th and Vliet. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was dispatched to the scene and reported the deceased is an adult male. He has since been identified as 43-year-old Samuel Sharpe Jr.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said it happened around 1:10 p.m. There were 13 uniformed Columbus police officers assigned to a bicycle patrol in the assigned zone. Norman said a man, Sharpe, had a knife in each hand and was in an altercation with another unarmed person. Several officers discharged their firearms, subsequently striking him and killing him.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two knives were recovered from the scene. The location is a little more than a mile from the Republican National Convention security perimeter.

Police shooting near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee

65th and Capitol

At about 3:51 p.m., a 29-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

86th and Good Hope

A 55-year-old was shot around 6:28 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

24th and Capitol

At approximately 10:06 p.m., two people, ages 17 and 20, sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.