Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 47th and Hope; child among 3 shot

Three people, including an 8-year-old child, were shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 4:30 p.m. near 47th and Hope. This investigation is ongoing but MPD noted the shooting was the result of an argument.



The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 4:30 p.m. near 47th and Hope.

The victims include a 27-year-old, 8-year-old and 32-year-old. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing but MPD noted the shooting was the result of an argument. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.