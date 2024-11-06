Milwaukee shooting, Fond du Lac and Congress, 1 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
It happened around 5 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Congress.
Police say a 43-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.