Milwaukee shooting, Fond du Lac and Congress, 1 wounded

article

The Brief One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

It happened around 5 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Congress.

Police say a 43-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.