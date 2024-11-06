Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, Fond du Lac and Congress, 1 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 6, 2024 9:44am CST
Crime and Public Safety
    • One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
    • The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 
    • No arrests have been made. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

It happened around 5 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Congress. 

Police say a 43-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

