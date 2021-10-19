Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Tuesday shootings injure 3, no arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee police line do not cross article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three shootings on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Police are looking for the shooter(s) responsible for all three crimes – one of which left a man seriously injured.

47th and Locust

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured shortly after 9 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said. The shooting was the result of an argument.

60th and Villard

Around 3:25 p.m., a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and sustained non-fatal injuries just before 3:30 p.m. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim was standing outside when a suspect fired shots, striking the victim; it does not appear she was the intended target.

56th and Fond du Lac

Around 7 p.m., a 37-year-old man showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. Police said he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to this shooting are under investigation. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 app.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

US Capitol breach: Wisconsin man pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge
article

US Capitol breach: Wisconsin man pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge

A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge related to his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol last January.

Racism Milwaukee County public health crisis, NYC follows suit
article

Racism Milwaukee County public health crisis, NYC follows suit

Milwaukee County led the nation in declaring racism a public health crisis. Many other cities have followed suit. New York City is the latest, and the Big Apple credits a Wisconsin woman with launching what's become a national push.

Major Harris search: Volunteers search scour Havenwoods State Forest

Dozens of volunteers came out on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and combed through tall, thick grass at Havenwoods State Forest in Milwaukee – trying to locate the boy. Sadly, they uncovered no clues.