Milwaukee police: Tuesday shootings injure 3, no arrests

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three shootings on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Police are looking for the shooter(s) responsible for all three crimes – one of which left a man seriously injured.

47th and Locust

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured shortly after 9 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said. The shooting was the result of an argument.

60th and Villard

Around 3:25 p.m., a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and sustained non-fatal injuries just before 3:30 p.m. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim was standing outside when a suspect fired shots, striking the victim; it does not appear she was the intended target.

56th and Fond du Lac

Around 7 p.m., a 37-year-old man showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. Police said he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to this shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 app.

