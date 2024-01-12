Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 3 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that occurred Thursday night, Jan. 11.

One person is dead and three others were wounded as a result of the shootings.

48th and Auer

Police say a 23-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened around 9:37 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

5th and National

Around 9:40 p.m. a 23-year-old was shot and wounded. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

50th and Fiebrantz

A 15-year-old was shot and wounded around 11:05 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

52nd and Hampton

Police say a 30-year-old victim was shot and wounded around 11:07 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for a 25-year-old man in connection to the incident.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.