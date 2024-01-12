Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that occurred Thursday night, Jan. 11.
One person is dead and three others were wounded as a result of the shootings.
48th and Auer
Police say a 23-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened around 9:37 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.
5th and National
Around 9:40 p.m. a 23-year-old was shot and wounded. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
50th and Fiebrantz
A 15-year-old was shot and wounded around 11:05 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
52nd and Hampton
Police say a 30-year-old victim was shot and wounded around 11:07 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are looking for a 25-year-old man in connection to the incident.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.