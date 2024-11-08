Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 8, 2024 5:37am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred on Thursday.
    • No arrests have been made. 
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Two people are dead after separate shootings in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 7. 

26th and Becher

A 33-year-old was shot around 9:53 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No arrests have been made. 

33rd and Lakefield

A 35-year-old was shot around 10:12 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No arrests have been made.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 