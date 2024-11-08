Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 dead
MILWAUKEE - Two people are dead after separate shootings in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 7.
26th and Becher
A 33-year-old was shot around 9:53 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
33rd and Lakefield
A 35-year-old was shot around 10:12 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.