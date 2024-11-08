Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 dead

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that occurred on Thursday.



Two people are dead after separate shootings in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 7.

26th and Becher

A 33-year-old was shot around 9:53 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

33rd and Lakefield

A 35-year-old was shot around 10:12 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.