Milwaukee shooting Thursday, 21st and Wisconsin; 1 injured

article

The Brief One person was shot in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 31. The Milwaukee Police Department said a 64-year-old was shot around 8:30 p.m. near 21st and Wisconsin, but noted the exact location is pending. The victim is expected to survive and police are continuing to investigate.



One person was shot in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 31.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 8:30 p.m. near 21st and Wisconsin, but noted the exact location is pending. The 64-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to search for anyone involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips. The location of the incident is pending.