Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 5 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee shootings left five people injured on Sunday, Dec. 17.
37th and Glendale
A 41-year-old was shot and wounded at approximately 4 a.m. The victim arrived at the hospital for non-fatal injuries after being struck.
Capitol and Appleton
A 31-year-old was shot in a vehicle at approximately 1:50 p.m. and went to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.
Police said the incident is under investigation, however they believe the shooting was related to an argument and road rage.
26th and Walnut
A 23-year-old was shot and wounded just before 2:20 p.m. Sunday and went to the hospital for treatment.
Police said the shooting appears to be the result of an attempted robbery.
101st and Mill
A double shooting occurred just before 5:30 p.m. A 25-year-old and a 33-year-old were transported to the hospital for non-fatal gunshot injuries.
Police said they believe the incident was related to a verbal argument that happened before the shooting.
MPD investigates
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.