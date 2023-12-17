Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 5 wounded

article

Four Milwaukee shootings left five people injured on Sunday, Dec. 17.

37th and Glendale

A 41-year-old was shot and wounded at approximately 4 a.m. The victim arrived at the hospital for non-fatal injuries after being struck.

Capitol and Appleton

A 31-year-old was shot in a vehicle at approximately 1:50 p.m. and went to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Police said the incident is under investigation, however they believe the shooting was related to an argument and road rage.

26th and Walnut

A 23-year-old was shot and wounded just before 2:20 p.m. Sunday and went to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the shooting appears to be the result of an attempted robbery.

101st and Mill

A double shooting occurred just before 5:30 p.m. A 25-year-old and a 33-year-old were transported to the hospital for non-fatal gunshot injuries.

Police said they believe the incident was related to a verbal argument that happened before the shooting.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.