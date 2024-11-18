Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 wounded

article

Two people, including a child, were shot in Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 17.

64th Court and Bradley

A 3-year-old boy was shot around 6 p.m. A Milwaukee Police Department sergeant said the 3-year-old boy was shot in the leg. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, MPD said it is believed to be accidental.

Holton and Concordia

A 42-year-old was shot around 11:11 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.