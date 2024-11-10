Milwaukee shooting Sunday, Campbell and Monroe; 1 injured

article

A 55-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened near Campbell and Monroe around 6:30 p.m. The 55-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing and police continue to search for anyone involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.