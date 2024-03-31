Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 4 injured

article

Four people were injured in different shootings across Milwaukee on Sunday, March 31.

9th and Ring

A 34-year-old was shot around 5 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Hopkins and Villard

A 35-year-old was shot around 5 a.m. and taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Police say the person is expected to survive.

32nd and Atkinson

A 55-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries. Police are looking for a 20-year-old male regarding the incident as well as other persons of interest.

28th and Burleigh

A 22-year-old victim was shot around 1 p.m. Sunday and taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

