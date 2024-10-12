Milwaukee Saturday shooting; 18-year-old hurt, 19-year-old arrested

article

One person was injured, and another person was arrested after a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, Oct. 12.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:05 a.m. an 18-year-old was shot in the area of Water and Knapp.

The victim went to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police say a 19-year-old was taken into custody.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.