Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 4 dead, 2 wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, July 9 responded to at least four separate shootings.

Four people were killed, and two others were wounded in the incidents.

Teutonia and Keefe

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital around 12:40 a.m. He is expected to survive

Around 1:45 a.m., police said a 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said two people died, including a suspect, and a third person was wounded in a shooting that happened near El Rey.

The suspect, an "unidentified" man, died. One of El Rey's security guards, a 59-year-old Milwaukee man who returned fire after the suspect started shooting, lost his life. The third person who was shot, a bystander identified as a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman, had minor injuries.

The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

40th and Wright

A woman was shot and killed around 9:15 p.m. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, the medical examiner's office said.

MPD investigates

Police continue to investigate each of the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.